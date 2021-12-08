Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.12.2021
ACCESSWIRE
08.12.2021 | 17:20
Rho Acquires European CRO Dokumeds, Expanding Global Reach and Capabilities

Dokumeds brings complementary specialties and multinational footprint in Europe and beyond

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Rho, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven track record of drug development success, today announced that it has acquired Dokumeds, a privately-held European CRO. Established in 1995 and headquartered in Riga, Latvia, Dokumeds has 10 offices and is active across multiple continents. Terms were not disclosed.

"Our two companies are a great match, known for long-lasting relationships, scientific excellence and high-quality clinical development services," said Laura Helms Reece, DrPH, CEO, Rho. "I'm thrilled to expand on our existing partnership and welcome Dokumeds to our company. Our teams are already aligned, ready to drive sponsors' multinational programs forward to achieve development milestones and bring new and better treatments to patients. With this acquisition, Rho continues to offer focused therapeutic expertise as well as the attentiveness and agility of a medium-sized CRO, now with expanded global reach."

"Dokumeds is delighted to join Rho, a fast-growing company that shares our passion for bringing new and improved therapies to the patients who need them," said Indra Aboltina, MD, PhD, CEO, Dokumeds. "Our two companies already share a similar business culture and have complementary specialties and geographic footprints. This means that we are well on the way towards swift, smooth integration into a productive new entity that will help sponsors reach milestones more quickly and efficiently - globally."

With an unwavering commitment to personalized customer support, the combined companies will continue to provide full service clinical development services, from investigational new drug applications to regulatory submissions. Rho and Dokumeds' strong organizational fit, nimble operations, and manageable size will enable an accelerated integration process without delays or interruptions to client programs. Clients will benefit from expanded access to patients worldwide, with consistent, exceptional quality across countries and sites.

Edgemont Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Rho on the transaction.

About Rho

Rho is a global, privately held contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in Research Triangle Park, a biotech hub in North Carolina, US. Rho provides a full range of drug development services, from program strategy through to clinical trials and marketing applications. For more than 35 years, Rho has been a trusted partner to some of the most innovative pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies as well as academic and government organizations. Dedicated to service excellence and cross-functional collaboration, Rho's therapeutic expertise, employee focus and commitment to strong site relationships change what it means to work with a CRO - accelerating time to market, maximizing ROI, and delivering consistent, smarter and more efficient programs. Experience Rho by following the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kelly Maicon (on behalf of Rho)
LARGEMOUTH COMMUNICATIONS
m: +1.919.741.9784
kmaicon@largemouthpr.com

SOURCE: Rho



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676585/Rho-Acquires-European-CRO-Dokumeds-Expanding-Global-Reach-and-Capabilities

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
