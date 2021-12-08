Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021, for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) (Paris:AXW) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from November 29, 2021, to December 3, 2021:
Transaction
Total Daily Volume
Weighted Average
Transaction Amount
Market
Code
29/11/2021
2 482
28.7891
71 455
XPAR
30/11/2021
2 544
28.4896
72 478
XPAR
01/12/2021
2 161
27.9843
60 474
XPAR
02/12/2021
476
27.6964
13 184
XPAR
03/12/2021
2 139
27.6091
59 056
XPAR
TOTAL
9 802
28.2234
276 646
Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on page 2 and following.
Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses, and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, Amplify, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. Amplify speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). Over 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.
To learn more, visit https://investors.axway.com/en
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005846/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations: Arthur Carli +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 acarli@axway.com
Press Relations: Sylvie Podetti +33 (0)1 47 17 22 40 spodetti@axway.com