Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.

Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.

Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually).

Cloud DX CEO and Founder, Robert Kaul, stated: "This third-party validation of our proprietary Vitaliti product can assure patients and doctors that Cloud DX is creating and bringing to market next-generation solutions for improving post-surgical outcomes or medical interventions in general. Today, patients' vital signs are only continuously monitored if they're in an ICU; in the rest of the hospital, monitoring is only periodic. That approach can miss a rapid change in health status. And when patients are discharged home without continuous vital sign monitoring after an operation, they're at risk for poor outcomes that may have been prevented if they'd had the benefit of early detection through cutting-edge biosensor technology like our Vitaliti product."

The independent study, titled " Continuous non-invasive remote automated blood pressure monitoring with novel wearable technology : A Preliminary Validation Study, " was conducted by researchers at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) and published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR). Findings include that Vitaliti CVSM demonstrated continuous non-invasive blood pressure (cNIBP) measurement in compliance with international ISO 81060-2:2018 standards.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

