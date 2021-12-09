

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed and data showed China's factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November.



Traders looked ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for additional clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,025 after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



L'Oréal advanced 1.8 percent after the cosmetics company agreed to acquire California-based Skincare brand Youth To The People.



Vivendi was little changed. The media firm announced the acquisition in the coming days of the Lagardère shares owned by Amber Capital.



Fashion group SMCP dropped 2.2 percent as an ownership battle at the company heated up.



Banks declined, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all falling around 1 percent.



