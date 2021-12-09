The Concerned Shareholders declare massive shareholder support for their plans to replace the current board of directors of FAR with their slate of exceptionally qualified director nominees.

Proxies issued to the Concerned Shareholders and representing approximately 79 million shares or 49.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of FAR have been deposited with the Company's transfer agent in advance of the proxy submission deadline.

The Concerned Shareholders thank all shareholders for the overwhelming show of support in implementing critical change at FAR.

The historical record of vote support received by the Concerned Shareholders nominees reinforces the importance of the changes about to occur at FAR.

Shareholders who have submitted a proxy in support of current management, may revoke their proxy and thereby reinforce the strong message that shareholders will no longer accept the self-serving behaviors of the incumbent Board and Management team - it is not too late.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - This release is provided by Scott Taylor, who, together with joint actors Christina Barnard, Jason Barnard and affiliates (collectively, with Mr. Taylor, "we" or the "Concerned Shareholders"), hold directly and indirectly approximately 7.7%% of the issued and outstanding common shares of FAR Resources Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (FSE: F0R) (OTC Pink: FRRSF) ("FAR" or the "Company") that are entitled to be voted at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held on December 10th, 2021.

On December 8th, 2021 The Concerned Shareholders deposited proxies with the Company's transfer agent totaling approximately 79 million shares or an astounding 49.7% of FAR's issued and outstanding common shares. Scott Taylor, the Concerned Shareholders' proposed CEO, commented "achieving virtually 50% vote support FOR dissident shareholders is remarkable given that micro-cap mining companies typically achieve less than 20% TOTAL voter turnout at AGMs." This amazing show of strength virtually guarantees that the Concerned Shareholders nominees being Scott Taylor, Pierre-Yves Tenn and Andrew Lyons will be elected as the new Board at the December 10th, 2021 Annual General Meeting. The Concerned Shareholders would like to offer a huge thank you to all shareholders who have supported them in bringing about the critical change needed at FAR to maximize the potential for future growth and shareholder returns.

Recent cashing in of options and warrants by the incumbent Board, over the past few days, suggest that Board members know their time as officers and directors is almost up and they are taking final steps to maximize their own interests.

The Concerned Shareholders and their nominees are preparing for real and positive change at FAR commencing immediately following the shareholders meeting. The new Board has a comprehensive plan for asset development, shareholder engagement and Company financing and will be providing further details following the historic vote on December 10th, 2021.

It is not too late to revoke your management proxy. Shareholders who have submitted a proxy in support of management, may revoke their proxy up to the commencement of the shareholders meeting. Shareholders requiring assistance to do so should contact Gryphon Advisors at the number provided below.

Shareholders with questions on voting should contact Gryphon Advisors Inc. at 1.833.292.5847 toll-free in North America (1.416.902.5565 by collect call) or email us at inquiries@gryphonadvisors.ca or visit www.Farbetterforall.com for up-to-date information and assistance in voting.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107199