Helsinki, 9 December 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") announces that the board of directors of Multitude have today resolved to postpone the relocation of Multitude's registered office from Finland to Germany for a period currently expected to be up to a year. As a result of the postponement, the relocation is expected to take place on or about 31 December 2022 at the latest. The postponement is due to uncertainties in applicability of certain administrative requirements to Multitude. The relocation is governed by the transfer proposal in accordance with Article 8(2) of the regulation on the statute for a European company (SE) (2001/2157/EC) approved by the board of directors of Multitude on 9 July 2021 and the extraordinary general meeting of Multitude on 16 September 2021. According to the transfer proposal, the relocation will become effective upon the registration of Multitude in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg, which was originally expected to take place on or about 31 December 2021. In connection with the relocation, the shares in Multitude will be transferred to the securities depository system maintained by the German central securities depository Clearstream Banking AG and, consequently, removed from the Finnish book-entry securities depository system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy. The extraordinary general meeting of Multitude has on 16 September 2021 approved the transfer and removal of shares and decided that they enter into force on the date when Multitude will be registered in the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg, or on another date as decided by the board of directors. As a result of the postponement, the transfer and removal are expected to take place on or about, or as soon as possible after, 31 December 2022. Multitude has informed its shareholders of the above-mentioned transfer and removal of its shares by written notifications, whereby shareholders were requested to contact their account operator or other custodian holding the shares in order to instruct the account operator or other custodian to transfer the shares to Germany already in advance of the end of the year. As a result of the postponement, Multitude requests that such transfers will be postponed until the relocation will take place. Separate written notifications to this effect will be sent to all shareholders whose contact details are entered into Multitude's shareholder register. Multitude will inform its shareholders again when the shareholders should take action in respect of the transfer and removal of the shares. With this release, Multitude SE publishes inside information.

About Multitude SE: Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has 465,512 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as of 30 September 2021). Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU'.

