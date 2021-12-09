DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Global Fashion Group S.A.: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2021



GLOBAL FASHION GROUP ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2021 Luxembourg, 9th December 2021 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, adjusts its outlook for the full year 2021. Following a strong start to the quarter with c.28% constant currency NMV growth for October, GFG saw demand weaken through the subsequent key trading weeks and into December. This reduces full-year expectations for NMV, Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. GFG now expects to achieve constant currency growth of around 23% for the full year, representing €2.3 - €2.4 billion of NMV and c.€1.5 billion of Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be around €10 million. In its outlook, published on 11 November 2021, GFG previously guided to NMV constant currency growth of over 25%, representing €2.3 - €2.4 billion of NMV and c.€1.5 billion of Revenue. GFG expected to deliver a modest improvement in Adjusted EBITDA versus last year's €16 million. All figures reported herein are preliminary and unaudited. GFG will report its financial figures for the fourth quarter results on 8 March 2022. Person making the notification: Claire Higgins, Group Senior Legal Counsel.

Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets across LATAM, CIS, SEA and ANZ. From our people, to our customers and partners, we exist to empower everyone to express their true selves through fashion. Our four e-commerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC connect an assortment of international, local and own brands to more than one billion consumers from diverse cultures and lifestyles. GFG's platforms provide seamless and inspiring customer experiences from discovery to delivery, powered by art & science that is infused with unparalleled local knowledge. Our vision is to be the #1 online destination for fashion & lifestyle in growth markets, and we are committed to doing this responsibly by being people and planet positive across everything we do.

