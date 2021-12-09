DJ Cooper Standard Announces Global Leadership Changes

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced changes to its leadership team: William (Bill) Pumphrey, executive vice president and president, Global Automotive and Industrial and Specialty Group (ISG), is retiring at the end of the year; and John Li, vice president and managing director China, is leaving the Company to pursue other endeavors. As a result, the following changes will take place over the next month: . Patrick Clark has been appointed senior vice president, chief manufacturing and commercial officer, andwill assume responsibility for the commercial function and automotive profit and loss (P&L) in addition to hisexisting responsibility for manufacturing; . Enrique Nogueroles has been named vice president and managing director - Asia Pacific and will assume P&Lresponsibility for the entire Asia Pacific business; and . Ramsey Changoo has been appointed vice president and managing director - ISG, assuming P&L responsibilityfor the business. He will also join the Global Leadership Team.

'Patrick, Ramsey and Enrique bring a wealth of experience to these vital roles in our leadership team,' said Jeffrey S. Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Filling these positions with outstanding internal candidates is a testament to Cooper Standard's culture and leadership bench strength. I am confident that they, along with the other members of our leadership team, will continue with laser focus on delivering world-class products and services to our customers and driving increasing value for all our stakeholders. On behalf of the entire Cooper Standard organization, I want thank Bill for his strong leadership and many contributions over the years.'

With more than 27 years of automotive industry experience, Clark has held diverse leadership positions at Cooper Standard, including engineering, operations, program management, finance, strategy and sales. In addition to his current responsibilities leading Cooper Standard's manufacturing operations functions toward world-class levels, Clark will also have global responsibility for customer satisfaction and business development in support of the Company's profitable growth targets.

Nogueroles brings more than 12 years of industry expertise to his new role, where he will be responsible for the sales, program management and manufacturing activities in Asia Pacific, while partnering with engineering, manufacturing and other functions to execute China's profitable growth strategy. He joined Cooper Standard in 2018 as managing director, Cooper Standard India and most recently served as vice president operations Asia Pacific & China joint ventures.

Bringing more than 30 years of experience to his new role as part of the Global Leadership Team, Changoo will oversee the Company's ISG as vice president and managing director - ISG. In this position, Changoo will work to help progress the Company's diversification strategy to accelerate growth and maximize the value of the Company's products and technologies in industrial and specialty markets. He joined Cooper Standard as finance director in 2005 and has held leadership positions in finance and operations.

Pumphrey joined the Company in 2011 as North American president. During his career at Cooper Standard, he was instrumental in ensuring Cooper Standard supported customers in meeting the demands of the rapidly changing mobility landscape. He was also responsible for corporate strategy and the Company's ROIC (return on invested capital) improvement initiative, where he helped refine the strategy for future growth.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., with locations in 21 countries, is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components. Utilizing our materials science and manufacturing expertise, we create innovative and sustainable engineered solutions for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard's approximately 25,000 employees are at the heart of our success, continuously improving our business and surrounding communities. Learn more at www.cooperstandard.com or follow us on Twitter @CooperStandard.

