

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in October (originally 1.2 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices soared 9.0 percent - again beating forecasts for 8.5 percent and up from 8.0 percent in the previous month.



Export prices (contract currency basis) added 0.5 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices surged 4.3 percent on month and 35.7 percent on year.



