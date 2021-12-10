Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announced that on December 6, 2021, its Board of Directors appointed a new member, Ms. Dessislava ("Dessi") Temperley.

Dessi Temperley is a former global public company CFO with more than 25 years of experience across a variety of sectors, working for several blue-chip multinationals. She has a proven track record of delivering strategic change with strong operational leadership resulting in superior financial results, most recently as Group CFO and Executive Board Member of Beiersdorf AG. Prior to this, she held several senior positions at Nestlé. She is also a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Corbion and Cimpress.

André Calantzopoulos, PMI Executive Chairman, commended Temperley on the appointment, and said, "We are pleased to have Dessi Temperley join the Philip Morris International Board of Directors. She brings extensive experience with financial planning and strategy, M&A and reporting to drive our business performance, and help navigate the increasing pace and scale of PMI's continued evolution toward delivering a smoke-free future and beyond."

