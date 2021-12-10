- (PLX AI) - Volvo Cars gives notice of cyber security breach -- one of its file repositories has been illegally accessed by a third party.
- • Volvo Cars says limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen
- • Volvo Cars says there may be an impact on the company's operation
- • After detecting the unauthorised access, the company immediately implemented security countermeasures including steps to prevent further access to its property and notified relevant authorities
- • Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with third-party specialist to investigate the property theft
- • The company does not see, with currently available information, that this has an impact on the safety or security of its customers' cars or their personal data
