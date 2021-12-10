AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" (Good) of Irwell Insurance Company Limited (Irwell) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Irwell's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Irwell's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), at financial year-end 31 March 2021 (YE21). AM Best expects Irwell's risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level with internal capital generation supporting future growth. The assessment considers Irwell's high quality asset base and very strong liquidity position, highlighted by liquid assets covering net insurance reserves by 172% at YE21. An offsetting factor in the balance sheet strength assessment is the company's relatively small capital base (capital and surplus of GBP 28 million at YE21), which exposes the risk-adjusted capitalisation to potential volatility.

Irwell has a track record of adequate, albeit volatile, operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2017-2021) weighted average return on equity of 13%. Underwriting profits are the main driver of earnings, with the company reporting a five-year (2017-2021) weighted average combined ratio of 91%. Irwell's close relationship with the Peninsula Business Services Group Ltd (PBSG), a group of insurance intermediaries that are ultimately owned by Irwell's shareholders, supports its ability to control profitability through pricing and commission arrangements. Operating earnings are supported by modest but relatively stable investment results, reflecting the company's conservative investment portfolio.

Irwell benefits from a niche position as a provider of legal expenses and general liability insurance to clients of companies operating within PBSG that provide advice on human resources, tax investigation and health and safety services in the United Kingdom. Because of its specialist focus, Irwell is materially exposed to legislative changes related to U.K. employment and tax laws. Irwell is leveraging its knowledge and experience in legal expenses and general liability insurance, and is now offering its products to the intermediary market in an effort to diversify income prudently.

