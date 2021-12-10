Anzeige
Freitag, 10.12.2021

WKN: 931633 ISIN: SE0000725624 Ticker-Symbol: KM8 
Berlin
10.12.21
08:22 Uhr
0,700 Euro
+0,050
+7,69 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2021 | 18:41
83 Leser
JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers wins SEK 12M order for leading European equipment manufacturer within the agriculture industry

Växjö, Sweden, December 10,2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced an order of SEK 12M for a European customer in the agriculture industry. The order includes JLT's high-performance 10-inch vehicle-mount computer, VERSO 10. The company is a long-term customer that has been choosing JLT for many years and continues to do so. The customer appreciates the great performance of JLT's high-quality products as well as the first-class service. Deliveries are planned throughout next year.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available on the JLT Investor Relations site.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6:30 pm CET on December10, 2021.

Certified Adviser
Eminova Fondkommission AB
Tel.: +46 8 684 211 10
adviser@eminova.se (mailto:Adviser@eminova.se)
www.eminova.se (https://www.eminova.se)

Reader EnquiriesPress Contact
JLT Mobile Computers GroupPRismaPR
Per Holmberg, CEOMonika Cunnington
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com (mailto:per.holmberg@jltmobile.com)
www.jltmobile.com (https://www.jltmobile.com/)		monika@prismapr.com (mailto:monika@prismapr.com)
www.prismapr.com (http://www.prismapr.com)

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance,less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

Attachment

  • Big order December PR_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3317f22d-8197-4d8d-b42f-3e0db1eff591)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
