Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT), a leading authority on commercial applications of amorphous alloys, is pleased to announce that they have entered a strategic partnership that unites Liquidmetal's design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise with MacB Enterprises's world class technical sales team and European manufacturing and distribution network. Through this partnership, Liquidmetal will provide its portfolio of amorphous alloy products and solutions throughout Europe with a local approach.

"This partnership is a powerful combination. MacB's understanding of the European market and their strong technical team are uniquely complimentary to Liquidmetal's portfolio of amorphous alloy products and solutions. We believe this will help generate industry-leading solutions for a diverse group of clients including medical device makers, industrial companies, automobile manufacturers, and so many others in the European market," said Tony Chung, CEO for Liquidmetal.

"Upon learning of amorphous alloy technology, I immediately recognized its amazing properties and potential. We believe that it can be a solution for a wide array of applications throughout the European market. I am excited to be a part of Liquidmetal's team and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship," said John McCarthy, CEO for MacB.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is a leading authority and developer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials imparts unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to produce amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

About MacB Enterprises

Founded in 1982, Cork, Ireland-based MacB Enterprises is a leading supplier of mechanical fasteners and precision components to a variety of industries, including automotive, medical, electronics and engineering. MacB is ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 certified and manages a global supply base in support of its European manufacturing customers. For more information, go to www.macb.ie.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005024/en/

Contacts:

Isaac Bresnick

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc.

949-635-2123

isaac.bresnick@liquidmetal.com