New Placer Dome Gold Corp.: New Placer Dome Gold Obtains Financing for the Bolo Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. (TSXV:NGLD) (" New Placer Dome " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 3, 2021, it has obtained a loan of up to US$840,000 (the " Loan ") by way of a convertible promissory note dated December 10, 2021 (the " Convertible Note ") from Copaur Minerals Inc. (" Copaur "), the proceeds of which will be used by the Company to fund its ongoing exploration work on the Bolo Property and to meet its 2021 work expenditure commitment on the property.

The Loan has a term of one year and will bear interest at an interest rate of 10% per annum calculated and compounded monthly. Subject to obtaining TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Loan is convertible into units of New Placer Dome (" Units ") at Cdn$0.08 per Unit: (i) at the option of Copaur at any time on or subsequent to May 31, 2022 or earlier as a result of certain other events; or (ii) at the option of the Company on or subsequent to the maturity date of the Loan. Each Unit will consist of one common share of New Placer Dome and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable into one common share of New Placer Dome at a price of Cdn$0.12 per share for a period of 36 months. Copaur has the ability to accelerate repayment of the principal amount of the Loan in the event of the occurrence of certain customary default events.

The Convertible Note is subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period expiring on April 11, 2022, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities law. All securities issuable under the terms of the Convertible Debenture will similarly be subject to a four month and one-day restricted resale period.

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes) [1]. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also owns 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital markets and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

For more information, please contact:

New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 604 620 8406

Email: msali@newplacerdome.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the timing and receipt of required stock exchange and regulatory approvals for the Convertible Note and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, decrease in the price of gold and other metals, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, equipment failures, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

[1] Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

