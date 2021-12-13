Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung auf diese Ad-hoc! Sturm auf die 4-Dollar-Marke?
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: DGW2 
13.12.2021
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Dec-2021 / 14:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) Name                            Tim Collier 
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Group CFO 
b) Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b) LEI                             4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument? (ii) each type of transaction? 
(iii) each date? and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
Identification code                      GB00BJQZC279 
                                Sale of shares as described in the Offer Document 
b) Nature of the transaction                  published in connection with the Offer from Rothermere 
                                Continuation Limited 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price(s)          Volume(s) 
                                GBP10.80           452,259 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume 
- Price 
e) Date of the transaction                   10 December 2021 
f) Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a) Name                            Kevin Beatty 
2 Reason for the notification 
a) Position/status                       Executive Director 
b) Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a) Name                            Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b) LEI                             4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument? (ii) each type of transaction? 
(iii) each date? and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
Identification code                      GB00BJQZC279 
                                Sale of shares as described in the Offer Document 
b) Nature of the transaction                  published in connection with the Offer from Rothermere 
                                Continuation Limited 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)                   Price(s)          Volume(s) 
                                GBP10.80           604,854 
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume 
- Price 
e) Date of the transaction                   10 December 2021 
f) Place of the transaction                  London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  129877 
EQS News ID:  1257281 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257281&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 13, 2021 09:34 ET (14:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
