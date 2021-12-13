Anzeige
Montag, 13.12.2021
Aktie der Woche: Nach 2.000%-Adhoc zweite Rallye erwartet
WKN: A2AH3F ISIN: DK0060732477 Ticker-Symbol: ONQ 
Tradegate
13.12.21
11:36 Uhr
0,225 Euro
0,000
-0,09 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2070,22218:03
13.12.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Allarity Therapeutics A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (668/21)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S. 

Short name:   ALLR    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   DK0060732477
----------------------------
Order book ID: 123713   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be December 20, 2021.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
