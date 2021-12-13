Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Allarity Therapeutics A/S from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (668/21)

Allarity Therapeutics A/S has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Allarity Therapeutics A/S. Short name: ALLR ---------------------------- ISIN code: DK0060732477 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 123713 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be December 20, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB