

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk, the richest man on earth and the CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA), SpaceX, and The Boring Company thinks that he should become an influencer on the internet, according to a Tweet he posted late last week.



'Thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt,' Musk said in the Tweet.



It might've been due to the intense work-schedule that Musk operates on as he has been reported to sleep in his factories and work tirelessly through the day by several sources.



Musk added to the Tweet, 'It would be nice to have a bit more free time on my hands as opposed to just working day and night, from when I wake up to when I go to sleep 7 days a week. Pretty intense.'



However, since there has been no development on this issue, the Tweet can be a just his monotony at the grudging schedule that he has to maintain on a regular basis.



Earlier last week, Musk posted another Tweet looking for AI engineers for Tesla. The Tweet said, 'As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers about solving problems that directly affect people's lives in a major way.'



This has a lot to do with the current situation where Tesla's Full Self-Drive feature has landed the company into a lot of mud. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association is investigating the feature that has resulted in several crashes since 2019.



Twitter has been Musk's personal outlet for years. The billionaire takes to twitter to vent his thought and his Tweets are mostly updates on the projects his companies are working on, his reply to the comments of a rival, his thought on a particular cryptocurrency or just memes.



Musk's Tweets have the habit of dictating stock the market as his Tweet of selling 10% of his stock in Tesla resulted in Tesla dropping on the market.



While Musk has sold the pledged 10% in almost 11.03 million shares, he has also bought 12.87 million.



