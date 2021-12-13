Infostream: A Complete Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) Integrator

Infostream delivers Cloud, CyberSecurity, DevOps, DevSecOps, Connectivity and Collaboration solutions.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Peter Stavropoulos is President & CEO of Infostream, a leading North American integrator of Digital Transformation Solutions, with offices and operations across Canada and the U.S.

Mr. Stavropoulos has decades of management, sales and integration experience, and is an award-winning IT Executive and Contributor with expertise in Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS), Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Cloud movement with Orchestration and, most importantly, Cybersecurity, with a deep focus on DevOps and DevSecOps. At Infostream, he leads management and technical teams that together have 500 years of collective technical experience and expertise in the disciplines needed to accelerate digital transformation.

"We have the knowledge, experience and a partner ecosystem to turn digital transformation into positive outcomes for our clients," says Stavropoulos. "Digital transformation can be a challenge without a true advisor, assessor, integrator and operator. With Infostream ONE, our North American clients get optimized digital transformation from a proven, knowledgeable and experienced management and technical team. Infostream has demonstrated trust and proven excellence over three decades of providing deep technology know-how in key areas. These include cloud transformation, holistic end-to-end cybersecurity, connectivity and collaboration, physical and virtual IT infrastructure - all connected through a reliable network. It all adds up to form the backbone of digital transformation."

Infostream is delivered using six Pillars of Digitization to fulfil the needs of clients. These include Managed Cyber Security solutions, DevSecOps risk reduction protocols, cloud and digital transformation applications and processes, accelerated data integration, productivity-boosting connectivity and collaboration, and Managed Security Services.

Infostream's digital transformation platform also benefits from the company's Strategic Ecosystem Partners network. The network leverages the safety, stability and reliability that comes from working with many of the most recognized and respected brands in the business, including Cisco, Dell, EMC, Microsoft Azure, Red Hat, Fortinet, Securonix, Service Now, ProofPoint, Okta and other Tier One strategic ecosystem partners.

Infostream's industry focus includes local, provincial, state and federal public sector organizations, energy and utility companies, financial and insurance services, commercial and enterprise businesses, digital clinical care and telecom, and media and entertainment companies.

The company maintains a specialized focus on healthcare organizations. The Advanced Clinical Technology Group within Infostream is informed and led by doctors, registered nurses and clinical experts who configure and manage digital transformation that optimizes healthcare delivery for caregivers and patients alike.

That strategic approach, including a phased solution that transforms the organization from premise-based solutions to a hybrid model and, ultimately, to a fully integrated cloud-based solution, is the product of Infostream's experienced and agile team of industry and digital experts, supported by their ecosystem partners. The team has put together an enviable track record of success that has earned them a high level of trust from their clients.

The team is also responsible for the formation of Infostream's 24/7/365 Cyber Defense Centre (CDC) with Managed Detection, which includes response, threat hunting and incident response. The CDC, which meets ISO27001 Standards and CSIS Level 2 Clearance, means clients can continue to enjoy peace of mind as they take advantage of all the opportunities that their digital transformation presents.

"We are very proud of everything our team has accomplished. Infostream delivers safe, fast, and sustained digital transformation." says Stavropoulos. "We like to say we turn digital transformation disruption into digital transformation opportunities!"

Infostream is a leading integrator of Digital Transformations Solutions (DTS); Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud; Cybersecurity; Data Integrity; DevOps, DevSecOps, and Infrastructures to solve customer Digital Transformation challenges. With offices and operations across North America, Infostream partners with clients to modernize IT infrastructure using agile, iterative and specialized approaches. Infostream also prioritizes giving back through community work, 2 financial support for education in healthcare and other sectors, and sponsoring children's sports teams. A percentage of all sales goes towards community children's education and hosting monthly education seminars.

