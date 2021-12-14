Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2021 | 02:17
I-MAB Biopharma and AGC Biologics Partner on Late-Phase Project

Global CDMO utilizes Seattle facility's mammalian biologics expertise to support late-stage clinical trials for leading international biopharma organization

Seattle, Dec. 13, 2021, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, while also supporting the launch readiness of I-MAB's product.

AGC Biologics operates multiple mammalian cGMP manufacturing lines and a variety of scales at its Seattle cell culture facility. The site is designed for capacity and technological flexibility, and has an extensive variety of single-use and stainless steel systems that meet the latest guidelines required for cGMP compliance. The Seattle site also has a long history of successful inspections by the FDA and the site is approved for commercial production. All of these features and capabilities combined make the AGC Biologics Seattle facility an ideal location to support I-MAB's goals and bring this treatment through its next clinical phase.

"We look forward to partnering with a true pioneer in innovative clinical research and development, and working together to help bring I-MAB's product through the final clinical stages and to commercialization," said Jean-Baptiste Agnus, Chief Business Officer of AGC Biologics. "Our team in Seattle is an ideal customer-focused group of scientists to help I-MAB in its promising journey for this treatment."

AGC Biologics' Seattle facility has capabilities for developing a wide range of mammalian and microbial programs, and has delivered several approved commercial products.

To learn more about the biologics capabilities AGC Biologics offers across its network of seven global facilities visit www.agcbio.com/capabilities.

About AGC Biologics
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
