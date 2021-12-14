InnoSkel Appoints Dr Sophie Amsellem-Bosq as Chief Technical Officer

Nice, France,14December 2021- InnoSkel (the "Company"), a pioneering platform biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders, today announces the appointment of Sophie Amsellem-Bosq, PharmD, PhD as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

In her role as CTO, Sophie is responsible for overseeing the definition and deployment of all CMC development and manufacturing strategic activities within the Company's integrated platform, as Innoskel continues to advance its lead asset to clinic and expand its pipeline into larger indications.

Sophie has more than 20 years' experience in cell and gene therapy across the entire value chain from discovery through clinical development and manufacturing, up to bedside. She joins InnoSkel from advising and sharing her expertise with cell and gene therapy biotech companies and venture capital funds. Prior to this, Sophie served as Global CAR-T Program Director at international pharmaceutical company Servier, where she led the company's allogenic CAR-T pipeline development strategy and the cross-functional coordination of related activities. She was Head of Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Business Unit at Yposkesi (formerly Généthon Bioprod), a leading CDMO for gene therapy viral vector manufacturing, where she implemented from scratch the development and manufacturing of genetically modified cell drug products. Sophie has held several multi-faceted positions at various leading institutions such as Gustave Roussy Cancer Centre, Ambroise Paré Hospital and INSERM. She holds a PharmD from University Paris XI, Châtenay-Malabry and a PhD in Blood Cell Biology from University Paris VII, Paris.

Elvire Gouze, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InnoSkel, commented:"Sophie's passion for, and extensive experience within, the gene and cell therapy field spans the entire value chain from bench to bedside and will be invaluable to InnoSkel for advancing our lead breakthrough gene therapy towardsthe clinic. Her leadership in building unprecedented development and technical operations capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating our progress and advancing our pipeline.There is an urgent need for viable treatment options for individuals with rare bone disorders and the InnoSkel team are uniquely positioned to develop therapies to dramatically improve the lives of those with these disorders."

SophieAmsellem-Bosq, PharmD, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at InnoSkel, added:"InnoSkel is a pioneer in the development ofinnovative therapies for rare bone disorders. As gene therapy has already offered remarkable promise and treatments for many unmet medical needs, I am eager to get started with such an exceptional team to implement innovative and efficient manufacturing solutions that will overcome current challenges for individuals with rare bone disorders.I look forward to working with Elvire and the team as we continue to build on the work already being carried out at the Company and to progress these potentially life changing therapies to the clinic."

About InnoSkel

InnoSkel is a pioneering platform biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for the unmet needs of individuals with rare bone disorders. Initially the Company is developing a gene therapy for a group of diseases known as type II collagen disorders, whilst also expanding the use of its technology to target and treat other rare bone conditions caused by the absence of, or mutation in, a single gene. InnoSkel's lead asset, INS-101, is a gene therapy for type II collagen disorders which has demonstrated good efficacy in proof-of-concept studies. The Company's goal is to make a meaningful difference to the lives of underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating bone disorders. InnoSkel is a spin-out of the Institut de Biologie Valrose at Inserm, the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, and is based in Sophia Antipolis, Nice, France.

For more information, visit www.innoskel.com

For more information please contact:

InnoSkel

Elvire Gouze, Founder and CEO

elvire.gouze@innoskel.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott / Melissa Gardiner / Allison Connolly

innoskel@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700