CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Introduces First Bitcoin ATM Machine at Retail Location

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is going to be placing a Bitcoin ATM Machine in one of its retail locations in the upcoming weeks.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. has been producing several effective strategies and one of these strategies is to place a Bitcoin ATM Machine in one of its retail locations and as time goes on put about a dozen more machines in other CBD locations along with Medical Marijuana Facilities as the company moves forward. The Bitcoin ATM Machine CBD Life Sciences Inc. is working with is called the Finney3 which is the newest machine out on the market as of today. A bitcoin ATM allows customers to buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The use of "ATM" is a misnomer. The machines are not actually ATMs and do not dispense cash. Rather, they are kiosks that connect to the bitcoin network and allow customers to purchase crypto tokens with deposited cash. Bitcoin ATMs are rarely operated by major financial institutions and do not connect customers to a bank account. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "Overall, cryptocurrency is the future and by placing these kiosks in multiple locations, it will bring more foot traffic into someone's store." Lisa Nelson also states, "As a team, our goal is to be one step ahead of the competition and I think this is a great idea to help not only us, but other companies as well that may be interested in getting one of these machines in their store."

One of the most popular benefits of Bitcoin ATMs is the privacy they offer. Bitcoin was designed to be a private, secure, and decentralized unit of exchange. When you transfer Bitcoin from one wallet to another, the record of this is visible for anyone to see. However, as there is no link between your wallet and your identity, transactions are kept 100% private. Another reason for using Bitcoin ATMs, is they are very secure. While exchanges are commonly hacked and scams abound online, physical Bitcoin ATMs are pretty much tamper-proof. Besides being highly secure, Bitcoin ATMs also offer an instant way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. Although transactions on online exchanges are speedy, the signup process can be very drawn out.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products "organic & kosher."

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

25% off on all products using code "LBC25."

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

Shareholders and interest holders may also stay current with LBC Bioscience Inc Updates:

LBC Bioscience Inc's Main Website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/shops/lbcbioscienceinc

eBay: https://www.ebay.com/usr/lbcbioscience

Alibaba: https://lbcbioscience.trustpass.alibaba.com/

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480) 326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking

SOURCE: CBD Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677390/CBD-Life-Sciences-Inc-CBDL-Introduces-First-Bitcoin-ATM-Machine-at-Retail-Location