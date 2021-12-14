White Tuque Adds Noted Vulnerability Management Architect Mitchell Dollin as VP of Infrastructure & Managed Security Services

INNISFIL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Boutique Cyber Risk & Protection Firm, White Tuque , continues to strengthen its leadership team by adding one of the most respected names in the industry, Mitchell Dollin .

Mitchell will assume the role of VP of Infrastructure & Managed Security Services, while leading White Tuque's new Vulnerability and Configuration Management wing. He brings an impressively diverse history to the firm. Dollin led Rogers Communications' vulnerability management team, while parlaying this experience into building/ scaling similar solutions for other major clients and serving as Managing Director of Canada for Qualys .

Despite his vast experience working for high-profile and high-budget clients, he is very much looking forward to helping the underserved and under-protected SMB sector.

"It doesn't matter if you have 10,000 assets or 10 assets. Everyone has the right to the same level of security," said Mitchell.

"A big bank getting breached is bad for the economy and might cost millions of dollars. But a small online business in Ontario getting hacked? That's a person's livelihood. If they lose access to their business-critical data, that's a hard stop for their business and their life is ruined."

White Tuque brings intelligence-driven, enterprise-level cybersecurity services and risk assessments to everyone. As a boutique cyber-risk and protection firm, they help protect SMBs that have traditionally been challenged to defend themselves from sophisticated cyber-attacks. Most importantly, they empower those companies to protect themselves with best practices and tools.

Mitchell met with Robert D Stewart (Founder and CEO) and the rest of the White Tuque team and immediately hit it off. From there it took two quick meetings and less than two business days to figure out how to bring Mitchell into their organization.

"There have been a handful of close mutual friends that have tried to get Mitch and me in a room unsuccessfully for a couple of years. Now I can see why," joked Robert D Stewart, Founder and CEO of White Tuque.

"Very quickly, it was apparent that Mitch and I were on the same page and our visions aligned. We both saw the same opportunity to help a lot of people. We both saw the positive impact a different kind of company, built by this core, could have on the industry and a lot of talented individuals in cyber defence."

Dollin's Vulnerability and Configuration Management expertise will add to White Tuque's other offerings, such as:

Cyber Threat Management

Playbook and Process Creation

Exercises and Tabletops

Intelligence and Analysis

Managed Risk Assessments

"I spoke with Mitch for three hours the first time we met. His visionary approach to security and defence is going to be an industry game-changer. Mitch's joining will take White Tuque to new heights," said Iris Wang, Head of Intelligence and Analysis at White Tuque.

White Tuque COO and VP of Cyber Risk & Assurance, Kevin Sandschafer, added that Vulnerability Management is an integral part of every organization's security hygiene.

"Mitch's experience in this space will provide our clients with someone who will not only understand how to develop a sound VM program, but someone who can articulate the risks one is taking on by not doing so," said Sandschafer.

"My only comment to Rob after meeting Mitch for the first time was, 'How soon can he start?'"

About White Tuque

White Tuque's mission is to give companies a trusted partner and a framework of best practices for cyber defence. We are a boutique team with expertise in cyber-risk, cyber-protection and intelligence.

Now, SMBs have access to a battle-tested and crisis-proven team of Canada's leading cyber-security experts. White Tuque has made this level of protection affordable by condensing simple and repeatable tactics into a digestible and scalable format for all organizations. These tactics are the backbone of what is currently protecting the financial industry, the gaming industry, and The Department of Defence. And now, they're available to any SMBs.

To learn more about White Tuque services you can reach out to them at info@whitetuque.com or visit their website at https://whitetuque.com/.

SOURCE: White Tuque

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677437/White-Tuque-Adds-Noted-Vulnerability-Management-Architect-Mitchell-Dollin-as-VP-of-Infrastructure-Managed-Security-Services