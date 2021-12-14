StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Noted industry experts Dr. Barry Boyd, Dr. Jason Fung, and Benjamin Bikman, Ph.D. join StageZero Life Sciences' Scientific Advisory Board to advance the Company's mission of improving cancer and other chronic disease outcomes through early detection and intervention

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ("StageZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of leading experts in metabolic pathway disorders encompassing the areas of oncology, nephrology and metabolic diseases.

The Scientific Advisory Board will objectively evaluate the clinical and scientific aspects of the Company's research and development strategy and provide critical input.

"We are very pleased to have such an accomplished and dedicated group of experts join our Scientific Advisory Board," said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "Their unique expertise in metabolic pathway research and passion for improving patient outcomes will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our commitment to improve the early detection of cancer and other chronic diseases."

The members of StageZero's Scientific Advisory Board include:

Barry Boyd, M.D. a practicing medical oncologist and pioneer in the field of integrative cancer care. He is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine and Senior Attending Medical Oncologist at the Yale-Smilow Cancer Center. Dr. Boyd founded the Integrative Medicine Program at Greenwich Hospital-Yale Health Systems and is the Founder and President of the Integrative Cancer Care Research Foundation. He is a graduate of Cornell Medical School and completed his medical residency at New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and fellowship in Medical Oncology at New York Hospital - Cornell. He holds an M.S. and a M.Phil. from the Institute of Human Nutrition at Columbia University.

Jason Fung, M.D. a physician, researcher and New York Times best-selling author currently practicing nephrology in Toronto, Canada. Dr. Fung is the co-founder of The Fasting Method which provides education, tools and community needed to successfully implement intermittent fasting. His books, including The Obesity Code, The Complete Guide to Fasting, The Diabetes Code and The Cancer Code have challenged conventional thinking about these diseases and introduced dietary strategies to manage them.

Benjamin Bikman, Ph.D., a scientist and professor at Brigham Young University working to better understand the role of elevated insulin and nutrient metabolism in regulating obesity, diabetes and dementia. Dr. Bikman received his Ph.D. in Bioenergetics and was a postdoctoral fellow with the Duke-National University of Singapore in metabolic disorders.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and a unique telehealth program that provides clinical interventions to help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

