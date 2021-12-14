Bringing together two industry leaders that deliver outstanding network connectivity insights to the world.

Ookla, the renowned network intelligence company behind Speedtest and Downdetector, has acquired RootMetrics, an industry pioneer in network drive testing and analytics. Together they will combine the industry-standard first-party crowdsourced data from Speedtest with RootMetrics' scientifically controlled drive and walk testing data collection for the benefit of the mobile operators who build the networks and the consumers who rely on them.

Ookla GM and co-founder Doug Suttles says, "Ookla plus RootMetrics fully enables the network assessment trifecta of crowd measurement, controlled testing and consumer perception-with a sustainable business model that should thrive through the privacy revolution."

Mobile operators, network infrastructure providers and governments will be able to jointly leverage Ookla and RootMetrics' respective network performance analytics, software products, testing capabilities and data science methodologies to better understand, market, deploy and optimize their networks. With RootMetrics and Ookla's recently acquired Wind platform, Ookla's portfolio of real-time mobile network coverage and performance measurement solutions now extends to traditional drive testing, indoor walk testing and live event monitoring.

"Becoming part of Ookla completes the vision that Doug and I shared when we first met years ago," says RootMetrics CEO Kevin Hasley. "With our combined experience and expertise we can better help our customers overcome challenges, optimize their networks and create opportunities. I am very excited to see our joint future unfold."

As part of Ookla, RootMetrics will continue to serve customers in the same capacity.

About Ookla

Ookla is a global leader in fixed and mobile broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies. Speedtest, Ookla's flagship network testing platform, collects hundreds of millions of measurements about the performance and quality of networks around the world each day.

Operators, businesses and government agencies alike rely on Ookla for unparalleled and immediate information on the state of networks and online services. Ookla's portfolio of enterprise solutions also includes Downdetector, which provides real-time analysis of status conditions and outages across industries such as network services, finance and gaming.

Ookla is part of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity, and martech. Ookla's headquarters is located in Seattle, with additional offices around the world. More information is available at www.ookla.com.

About RootMetrics

RootMetrics is an industry-leading mobile analytics firm offering insights into how users experience networks under real-world conditions. Testing is conducted based on where, when, and how consumers use their smartphones most often. Results inform the company's RootScore Report series, which provides consumers a full, nation-to-neighborhood view of network performance and helps operators create a better mobile experience for all. Visit www.rootmetrics.com to learn more.

