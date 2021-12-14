Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2021) - Doubleview Gold Corp (TSXV: DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) ("Doubleview", the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Hat Polymetallic deposit. The program comprised four drill holes with total length 2,476 meters.

The 2021 drill program was designed to test the northeast and east extensions of the Lisle Zone where deep induced polarization geophysical data showed strong continuation of chargeability structures. Drill holes H038, H039 and H040 were long step-outs to the northeast with collars approximately 290 metres from hole H023 and Hole H041 was collared approximately 242 metres east of hole H09 and 540 metres northeast of H034, the most southerly hole on the property. All drill holes with the exception of H038 reached intended target areas but may be re-entered and further deepened if analytical data shows potential.

Doubleview President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated "The Company is encouraged by the successful completion of its accomplished 2021 exploration program. All technical details are being compiled and initial visuals indicate that the Lisle Zone may be significantly expanded to the east and northeast.

Additionally, camp facilities were upgraded to support a larger follow-up exploration program that will commence in early 2022. Due to the planned increase in the scale of operations and Covid-19 pandemic concerns, it was necessary to create additional living spaces and enhanced security measures, that include video monitoring of the camp and surrounding areas.

Drill cores have been photographed, logged and sampled under regular QA/QC procedures and have been forwarded to an independent accredited lab for analysis. Analytical results will be published when received and verified.

The Company's exploration focus continues to be on gold and copper and also on important critical metals, including cobalt, palladium and scandium as announced in the Company's news release dated July 22nd, 2021".

Hat deposit characterization:

The Hat deposit is considered a polymetallic porphyry deposit with characteristics similar to those of many of British Columbia's major deposits. In addition to gold and copper, Hat mineralization carries possibly significant quantities of the important North American strategic metals, some of which have unique metallurgical characteristics that are currently being studied at a British Columbia research facility. Sulphide mineralization, primarily chalcopyrite, occurs in fracture zones in dioritic intrusive rocks and strongly altered andesitic volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of Upper Triassic age.

Doubleview acquired the Hat Property in 2011 and subsequently conducted numerous technical surveys and drill programs. The Lisle Zone was discovered in 2013 and several other target areas remain to be explored. Work is conducted by Company personnel and by accredited consultants and contractors.

About Doubleview Gold Corp:

Doubleview Gold Corp is a mineral resource exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTC PINK: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (GER: A1W038). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper, silver and critical metals properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

