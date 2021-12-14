17 AND 18 JANUARY 2022 (DIGITAL SESSION) AND FROM 24 TO 26 JANUARY 2022 AT MONTPELLIER EXHIBITION CENTRE, FRANCE (PHYSICAL FAIR)

Millésime Bio has become, over the years, the number one marketplace for professionals in the organic wine, cider, beer and spirits industries. With its digital session on 17 and 18 January 2022 and its physical fair on 24, 25 and 26 January 2022 at Montpellier Exhibition Centre, the World Fair for Organic Wines will be the first major international wine fair since the COVID crisis, a symbol that the recovery is underway.

(Photo: Gilles Lefrancq/Millésime Bio)

MILLESIME BIO 2022: A DOUBLE EVENT

Millésime Bio, traditionally the first wine, cider, beer and spirits trade fair of the year, will take place in two stages for this 2022 edition. A double event that will guarantee all professionals their participation while taking into account the sanitary constraints imposed in France and abroad.

The World fair for organic wines will start on 17 January for two days. Based on the model of the 2021 100% digital edition, more than 450 exhibitors and several thousand visitors will be able to exchange information and make initial contacts prior to the physical fair. On this occasion, visitors will discover in preview the medal-winners list of the Challenge Millésime Bio 2022 contest. From Monday 24 January to Wednesday 26 January, the physical fair will be an opportunity to get back to live tastings and meetings.

12/01/2022 CHALLENGE MILLESIME BIO 2022

Every year, SudVinBio organises the largest international organic wine contest before the fair: the Challenge Millésime Bio contest. This year, the 15th edition of the contest will take place on Wednesday 12 January 2022.

NEW: Challenge Millésime Bio is opening up to international organic beers. The contest team will be accompanied by the SNBI (French National Union for Independent Breweries) to set up this tasting.

The medal-winning wines and beers will be available for tasting during the 3 days of the fair, in an area dedicated to the Challenge Millésime Bio.

More than 1,400 exhibitors from 20 countries will be there, in the heart of the number one organic vineyard in France, and will present about 40% of the French organic wine offer and a wide range of the international offer. This renewed enthusiasm consolidates Millésime Bio's position as the key marketplace that will set the trend for future trade fairs in a post health crisis context.

In parallel with the meetings with exhibitors, visitors will be able to attend a 2-day programme of conferences and Master Classes led by experts. The programme will include the results of a European IPSOS/Millésime Bio study on organic wine consumption habits.

"The Millésime Bio trade fair will welcome you from 17 January, to start with in its digital format. Following the success of last year's launch, we have perfected our online platform this year, in order to programme it a few days before our traditional physical event, which is back at last!

More than ever, we are listening to visitors and exhibitors to optimise the efficiency of this key event for buyers in the organic wine and spirits sector. Thus, a special place is reserved this year for the brewery and cider industries."

Jeanne Fabre, President of the Millésime Bio Commission

ABOUT

MILLÉSIME BIO IS ORGANISED BY SUDVINBIO, OCCITANIA TRADE ASSOCIATION OF ORGANIC VINTNERS

SudVinBio is a non-profit association created in 1991. It is an interprofessional organisation representing producers (independent wineries and cooperatives) and merchants of organic wines in the Occitania region, France's number one organic wine region. SudVinBio represents around 70% of the regional production of certified organic wines at the end of 2020 (around 700 000 hl). It orchestrates promotional and communication activities, protects the interests of its members, provides support for research and development as well as advisory services to its members.

