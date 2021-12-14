John Gore Organizaton: Broadway Briefing Owner, Broadway Brands, Joins The John Gore Organization

Acquisition Enhances JGO's Editorial Reach at a Time of Great Change in the Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Today, the John Gore Organization (JGO), the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide, announced the acquisition of Broadway Brands.

"Broadway Brands, and especially the Broadway Briefing and Broadway News, have become staples of the industry and the sources of information that many on Broadway turn to when they start their days. Their role in keeping everyone informed during the pandemic has been crucial," noted John Gore, Chairman and CEO of the JGO. "We are dedicated to the growth and promotion of Broadway and are excited to welcome the talent, expertise, and passion of the Broadway Brands team into the JGO family of companies. Our work often brings Broadway to the world and through this strategic partnership, we will deepen our connection to and drive information sharing within the Broadway theater industry and with theater professionals worldwide."

"Broadway Brands was founded on a commitment to innovation and storytelling in the Broadway theater space, and we are excited to further this vision and passion as part of the JGO family of companies," said Matt Britten, CEO of Broadway Brands. "JGO has been incredibly successful in making Broadway accessible to millions of theater fans, and we are excited to now empower the company to better connect with those working within the industry."

The John Gore Organization has been instrumental in bringing the magic of Broadway to millions around the globe with productions spanning Broadway, Off Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and 48 markets in North America. The family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. Broadway Brands has been a leader in content and editorial coverage relied upon by those involved professionally with Broadway. Their impressive portfolio includes Broadway Briefing, Broadway News, Broadway Business, and the Broadway Theater District website and app.

As part of the agreement, Broadway Brands will continue to operate independently under the executive leadership of Britten and will maintain its own offices.

"JGO is committed to supporting theater access, editorial content, and programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals. We are confident that this acquisition will empower Broadway Brands to continue and enhance its innovative and critical editorial coverage," said Gore.

The acquisition was led by JGO Chief Financial Officer, Paul Dietz, and General Counsel, Sheila Lavu, with Davis + Gilbert LLP advising JGO, and Sendroff & Baruch LLP advising Broadway Brands in the transaction.

The John Gore Organization is the leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 15-time Tony-winning theatre producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 48 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.

