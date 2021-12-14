Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
14.12.2021 | 16:32
Mens Closet: Men's Closet Annual Christmas Toy Give Away to Take Place on Thursday, December 23, 2021

The Festive Family Event Will Also Feature Face Painting, Balloon Animals, Clothing and Shoe Give Aways and Much More

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Men's Closet is pleased to announce that they will host the popular annual Christmas toy give away from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The event will take place at Men's Closet at 5510 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando, Florida.

To learn more about the Men's Closet Annual Christmas Toy Give Away, please visit https://fb.me/e/2UUFivNE2.

As a company spokesperson noted, staff from Men's Closet will give away free toys and gifts, as well as free clothes and free shoes.

"In addition to giving away toys for children, we will also have face painting, balloon animals, a gaming truck, hair braiding, and complimentary haircuts, as well as multiple vendors on site," the spokesperson noted, adding that for many, this event has become a beloved way for area families to celebrate Christmas in Pine Hills.

"Join us this holiday season to give back to the community. There is no charge for admission and everyone is welcome."

The event will be sponsored by local companies including Mandell Law Firm and Expanding Minds Academy.

Men's Closet is looking forward to the fun and festive event, and helping area families to have a joyous holiday season.

About Men's Closet:

Men's Closet is Orlando's number one men's footwear and clothing store. They carry the most exclusive brands in footwear and clothing including Nike, Jordan, Billionaire Boys Club, MCM, Roc Nation, and many more. For more information, please visit http://mensclosetclothing.com.

Men's Closet
5510 W. Colonial Drive, Suite 102
Orlando, FL 32808

Media Contact:

Cory Fisher
events@mensclosetclothing.com
https://fb.me/e/2UUFivNE2
4075784878

SOURCE: Mens Closet



https://www.accesswire.com/677591/Mens-Closet-Annual-Christmas-Toy-Give-Away-to-Take-Place-on-Thursday-December-23-2021

