EnviroMetal Technologies Inc: EnviroMetal Achieves High Gold Recoveries on ALBION Pretreated Refractory Gold Concentrates

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. ("EnviroMetal" or the "Company"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQX:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the results from tests conducted using EnviroMetal's proprietary and environmentally friendly gold recovery technology to recover gold from concentrates which had been pretreated using the Albion Process(supplied by Glencore Technology). The EnviroMetal lixiviant and process recovered an estimated 96.7% of the gold contained in the pretreated concentrate in 24 hours. All tests were performed by EnviroMetal at its lab located in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Tests were performed using the EnviroMetal lixiviant in 3 different concentrations to determine leach efficiency, as measured by time to recover the contained gold, and leach recoveries. The sample gold concentrate was pretreated using the Albion Process at SGS's Lakefield division (a Certified Albion Process laboratory) with an assayed grade of 39.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold. All tests were conducted using 20% pulp density. The initial test, using regular strength reagent as a baseline, resulted in 96.7% gold recovery in in 24 hours and demonstrated fast leach kinetics with over 89% of the gold recovered in 3 hours. Subsequent tests were done using lower reagent strengths and shorter leach times. The tails from all tests were sent to an external lab to obtain certified gold grades by fire assays. The results of the tests are presented in Table 1.

Table 1: Observed Gold Recovery Using EnviroMetal Lixiviant on Albion Treated Gold Concentrate

Calculated Head Grade Reagent Strength Recoveries (%) Test (g/t) (%) 1hr 2hr 3hr 4hr 5.25hr 24hr 1 39.5 100 80.6 - 89.3 - - 96.7 2 38.9 50 78.5 85.2 86.5 88.6 91.6 - 3 36.5 25 81.9 86.9 87.1 87.5 87.7 -

The takeaways from the tests performed using the EnviroMetal lixiviant are:

Fast kinetics, with leaching essentially completed in 5.25 hours;

Reducing reagent strength only moderately lowered overall gold recoveries; and

Leaching for longer periods may improve gold recovery when using lower reagent strength.

Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal CEO comments, "The high recovery results on the material pretreated with the AlbionProcess could lead to the application of our technology for the treatment of refractory gold ores. Glencore Technologies is the global leader in oxidative atmospheric leaching technologies and our eco-friendly reagent has the potential to add significant value. This combination or fusion of technologies has the potential to emerge as an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of difficult-to-process refractory gold concentrates."

The Albion Process is a combination of ultrafine grinding and oxidative leaching at atmospheric pressure for processing refractory gold and copper ores and zinc concentrates.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 89,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and electronic waste ("E-Waste"). EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new eco-friendly standard for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

