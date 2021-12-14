EQS-News: Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Norwegian Film Institute Expands Availability and Boosts Global Demand for Norwegian Films with NAGRA Technology



14.12.2021 / 17:45



NAGRA DVnor delivers the 2021-2022 Norwegian Film Collection subtitled in eleven languages to multiple regions, film festivals and audiences worldwide Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA - December 14, 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that the Norwegian Film Institute (NFI) is expanding its work with NAGRA by selecting its DVnor media asset management service to deliver content preparation and post-production services for the 2021-2022 Norwegian Film Collection supported by the Norway Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The 2021-2022 Norwegian Film Collection is a collection of DVDs and Blu-rays with recently released Norwegian feature films, short films, documentaries and drama series for Norwegian missions to lend out to EU film festivals and other local, non-commercial film events. DVnor enables the films in the collection to be subtitled and distributed in eleven languages across multiple regions to boost the possibility of increased monetization. The Norwegian Film Collection is an important tool for the Norwegian Film Institute to build international recognition, greater demand and enhanced opportunities for sales and international distribution of Norwegian films. 'With our continued relationship with NAGRA we are able to leverage the DVnor solution to seamlessly deliver packages to film festivals and audiences across the globe providing the opportunity to promote Norwegian Films without limitations,' said Dag Asbjørnsen, the Norwegian Film Institute's Head of Section International Relations. 'DVnor's proven and comprehensive capabilities combined with NAGRA's significant experience in the content management and distribution space makes them the obvious and trusted choice to deliver the highest quality output with unsurpassed service. The collaboration with the DVnor team has been extremely beneficial and will continue to deliver for years to come.' NAGRA DVnor is a browser-based, cloud-driven, content management platform and end-to-end media asset management solution that gives content owners full control of their master files, with automated ingestion, quality control and secure storage. After receiving the media files and ancillary metadata files for all the titles, the platform ensures quality checks and ingestion. In addition to storing and transcoding film masters, the BluRay and DVDs are also authored with the DVnor service. Through a collaboration with a third-party vendor, the DVnor service team ensures the seamless manufacturing of the physical discs that are then made available for distribution. 'With our ability to handle and deliver films and TV content in multiple languages, we enable our customers to aim for broader territorial reach, increasing their ability to monetize content,' said Tom Jahr, General Manager, NAGRA DVnor. 'DVnor's post-production capabilities, combined with our straight-forward content management platform, enables content creators to tell their stories to a wide and distributed audience. We are proud to be a part of this project delivering this high-quality localized content for the Norwegian Ministry of External Affairs to a global audience.' The 2021-2022 Norwegian Film Collection was made available to the Norwegian Embassies in May 2021 for use in Norwegian embassies all over the world. For more information about the project, please visit https://www.nfi.no/eng/about-us/film-collection-2017-2018. For more information about NAGRA DVnor solution, please visit https://dtv.nagra.com/media-asset-management. About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Media contacts Cédric Alber Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications Director Corporate Communications & Media Relations +41 79 647 61 71 +1 (415) 962-5005 cedric.alber@nagra.com

End of Media Release

