

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Südzucker (SUEZF.PK) reported that its preliminary third quarter consolidated group operating result rose by about 90 percent to about 126 million euros from 66 million euros, prior year. The Group increased consolidated revenues about 17 percent to about 2.04 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2021/22, consolidated group operating result increased to about 260 million euros from 195 million euros, last year. Consolidated group revenues were about 5.64 billion euros compared to 5.09 billion euros.



For full-year 2021/22, the Group confirmed and specified its initial group forecast, stating a significant earnings improvement. The consolidated group operating result is expected to come in between 320 million euros and 380 million euros, updated from previous forecast of 300 million euros to 400 million euros. The Group now expects revenues between 7.3 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros, updated from previous forecast of 7.1 billion euros to 7.3 billion euros.



