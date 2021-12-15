Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QR3S ISIN: KYG653171101 Ticker-Symbol: 95C0 
NASDAQ
15.12.21
19:35 Uhr
10,340 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,10 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORP II UTS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORP II UTS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9999,76821:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORP II
NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORP II UTS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEXTGEN ACQUISITION CORP II UTS10,340+0,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.