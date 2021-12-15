Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cultivator and distributor of CBD and cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe, is pleased to report a 37% year-over-year increase in the number of wholesale transactions for the month of November for its Rockflowr business. The 59 transactions completed in November were for a total of 913 kilograms, generating $1.0 million (USD) in revenue, with margins improving to 7.3%, up from 6.7% in the same period of 2020.

The Company's strong performance prompted its move to a larger location. The new modern 1000 square meter facility is located in Zürich very close to the airport, with ample client parking and office space for sales personnel, management, and accounting. An important feature of the new facility is its large climate-controlled warehouse. In preparation for further growth, the Company has also hired additional sales staff for Italy and France as well as an analytics manager and facility manager. In addition to supporting increasing margins through improved efficiencies, the new location will allow for a seamless transition to cannabis distribution as legalization efforts move forward.

"I am very proud of our sales staff and their efforts to increase sales. Our new climate-controlled warehouse is perfect for our current inventory and gives us room to grow. I am very pleased with our direction and future," commented Marcel Gamma, CEO.

Watch for future Press Releases, we have some interesting information to share regarding the legalization of Cannabis and Marijuana products.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) a full-line Cultivator, Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our Rockflowr brands we have built a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contacts:

Nicholas Sprung

nicholas@cbdofdenver.com

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies

1-800-733-2447

todd@redchip.com

