RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Provides $3 Million Financing Facility to FuseForward for Smart Infrastructure Solutions

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into an agreement to provide financing to FuseForward Solutions Group Ltd. ("FuseForward"), a Vancouver based technology company that provides smart infrastructure and digital transformation solutions to utilities, real estate, health care and government industries. FuseForward's smart infrastructure solutions allow their clients to improve operational efficiencies and reduce energy consumption, waste, and water use.

RE Royalties has provided a $2 million secured loan for three years with an 8% interest rate, (the "Loan"); and acquired a royalty for $1 million (the "Royalty") from FuseForward (together the "Financing Facility"). The Royalty will provide RE Royalties with a fixed annual royalty payment of $284,000 for 10 years.

The Financing Facility will enable FuseForward to fund its growth into the smart infrastructure sector, enabling FuseForward to expand its product offerings, in particular their Smart Cities and Campus Initiative. This initiative will allow educational institutions and municipalities to use advanced network infrastructure, internet-connected devices, and digital twins to build operational efficiencies and improvements into their sustainability programs, reduce cost by streamlining processes and automation, and improve the management and security of data.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties, commented, "This transaction offers RE Royalties an opportunity to move into the smart infrastructure space, a key component of the low carbon energy transition, and critical next horizon for advanced energy efficiency and increased integration of distributed renewable energy resources. Buildings contribute over 13% of Canada's annual greenhouse gas emissions and we are excited to partner with the FuseForward team in bringing forward market solutions to help reduce emissions."

Mark Damm, CEO of FuseForward, commented, "RE Royalties provides us with a unique, flexible and non-dilutive financing solution to help grow our business and expand our smart infrastructure product offering for our customers. This partnership with RE Royalties will allow our customers to generate meaningful solutions to achieve their sustainability objectives."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About FuseForward

FuseForward Solutions Group ("FuseForward") is a cloud-based, industrial Solution-as-a-Service company based in Vancouver, offering global soft infrastructure and digital transformation solutions to key industries such as utilities, real estate, education, and healthcare.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 98 royalties on solar, wind, storage and hydro projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

