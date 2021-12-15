Vantiq, Inc.: Vantiq Announces Key Trends Driving Digital Business Innovation in 2022

As Distributed Enterprises Increase their Reliance on Edge Computing, the Emergence of Edge-Native Applications, Composable Architectures, Mission-Critical IoT, and Sustainability-Driven Smart Spaces are Powering a New Generation of Smart, Connected Businesses

The continued growth in distributed enterprise environments and advancements in edge computing, IoT, and composable application development components are being leveraged by companies to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiencies. Real-time responsiveness to critical events in physical and digital environments can now be enabled by building and deploying a new generation of mission-critical, "smart" applications. A greater emphasis on sustainability, cost optimization, and operational performance blurs the lines between business and IT, with the rise of a new breed of "business technologists" influencing technology strategy and purchasing within enterprises.

"We are in the midst of major business transformations as the world emerges from the pandemic and entire industries are advancing their digital capabilities," said Marty Sprinzen, CEO of Vantiq. "As a result, a new category of 'edge-native' systems and platforms, purpose-built for edge computing environments requiring massive scalability and ultra-low latency, are being deployed to support mission-critical business applications."

Sprinzen said that businesses are also sharpening their focus on sustainability through real-time responsiveness to physical and digital events to improve business efficiencies, minimize the likelihood of catastrophic events, and ultimately reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are standing on the precipice of unprecedented change as organizations around the globe leverage composable architectures and frameworks to simplify the building and deployment of applications that will forever change the world," said Sprinzen.

Edge-Native Applications

Modern digital business solutions require accelerated responses to real-time events and data with significantly lower latency. This pushes the management and processing of data to the edge of the network, closer to real-world actions and the data source. As the edge becomes the focal point for data processing, the role of the cloud will shift to data storage. This gives rise to a new category of "edge-native" systems and applications purpose-built to take advantage of the low latency, scalability, and real-time responsiveness made possible when processing takes place nearer to the action. Additionally, these processing points at the network edge continually shift as processing needs change and updates in the environment occur. Edge-native is peer-to-peer and dynamic instead of the hub-and-spoke model standard in the cloud.

"The future of computing lies at the edge, with software running everywhere and applications built to take advantage of ever-more distributed systems," said Sprinzen. "As our digital and physical worlds become more connected, the ability for data and events to be processed and responded to in milliseconds is critical. Edge-native systems are designed to make this possible and are now having an impact on human-to-machine interactions in ways we previously only imagined."

Mission-Critical Deployment of IoT

Analysts project that the significant growth in the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices used in areas such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart buildings will continue to accelerate in the years ahead. As a result, a significantly larger volume of data must be processed and converted into real business value - something IoT environments have not handled until now. The advances in edge computing and event-driven architectures that support distributed environments are now optimizing IoT scalability and enabling mission-critical IoT applications. This is a trend Vantiq executives believe will continue to grow in importance.

"Businesses are beginning to recognize that IoT systems can now be deployed at scale, thanks in part to advancements in edge computing and event-driven architectures," said Paul Butterworth, CTO of Vantiq. "With the ability for millions of sensors monitoring thousands of parameters to be analyzed and reacted to in real-time, we're at the cusp of seeing the promise of IoT and its role in business responsiveness and customer engagements now being realized."

Composability

The growing momentum of edge computing in distributed enterprises is giving rise to a growing ecosystem of software components from technology vendors and systems integrators that simplify the development and deployment of mission-critical applications. The emergence of composable architectures means users can create readily shareable modules of applications to enable mix-and-match integration without starting from scratch. This makes it faster and easier to take proof-of-concept work from testing labs to real-world use cases. Business value can then be realized in a much shorter time frame.

Real-Time Sustainability

Sustainability requirements are playing an increasing role in how companies approach operational efficiencies and responsiveness as they grow their digital capabilities. When a situation can be analyzed and responded to in real-time through automation or human-machine collaboration, catastrophic events that can negatively impact the environment or lead to loss of life can more easily be avoided. The rise of smart buildings and smart spaces will help organizations address consumers' growing concerns around sustainability by optimizing their energy use, utilizing fewer resources, and reducing their carbon footprint.

"At Vantiq, one of our key missions is to support businesses' sustainability efforts and help them find ways to operate in a more environmentally-friendly way," said Sprinzen. "As digitally connected businesses become more prominent, sustainability improves - and that's a win-win for everyone."

Rise of the Business Technologist

With the trends mentioned above-gaining prominence, a new role appears in the enterprise - the business technologies - that puts the customer experience and business value at the center of how technology is used and deployed. Business technologists are closer to customers and are more aware of the necessary digital capabilities to keep them engaged. As a result, they are now driving business innovation and their broader technology strategy.

