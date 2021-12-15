Agile-friendly penetration testing to deliver safer code, faster

Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to valuation, governance, risk and transparency, today announced that it has acquired Security Compass Advisory, a leading provider of cyber security solutions and advisory services headquartered in Canada. With the additional resources and expertise of Security Compass Advisory, Kroll expands its red team, penetration testing and cloud security capabilities to deliver agile-friendly testing that seamlessly integrates with development teams to deliver safer code, faster.

Established in 2004, Security Compass Advisory is a cyber security consulting company that helps organizations improve the security posture of their existing technology environments and accelerate adoption of new technology. Security Compass Advisory is focused on pragmatic security strategy, testing and adversarial simulation and is known for its scalable programs built with agile development in mind. They played a critical role in developing strong security controls related to COVID-19 contact tracing applications that handled sensitive user data and are trusted advisors to Fortune 500 clients worldwide, across a wide range of industries.

Security Compass Advisory President, Jordan Kendall, Managing Director, Krishna Raja, and Director of Sales, Joshua Arsenio, will join Kroll under the leadership of Jason Smolanoff, President of Kroll's Cyber Risk practice.

Smolanoff commented, "Security Compass Advisory is the ideal strategic partner to help us realize the growth we've planned for our assessment and testing services both geographically, through its strength in North America, and from a technology perspective, with their experts helping enhance our growing portfolio of managed security solutions. This acquisition reinforces Kroll's position as the only firm in the world able to deliver end-to-end cyber security solutions."

Existing Security Compass Advisory clients will gain access to Kroll's extensive cyber security capabilities, including managed detection and response and digital risk protection, and extensive expertise in incident response, investigations, regulatory compliance and litigation support. The combined capabilities of this partnership will help clients tackle the growing complexity of securing public, private and hybrid cloud, 5G, IoT and industrial control systems without slowing the pace of innovation.

Kendall added, "Our highly technical team at Security Compass Advisory will enhance Kroll's resources and capabilities in cloud, red teaming and emerging technology security, bringing nearly 100 certifications tied to AWS, Microsoft Azure and offensive security. Our clients will benefit from Kroll's extensive threat intelligence and leading incident response services. I'm very excited about the future of our combined organizations' ability to offer more robust cyber risk management."

Kroll CEO Jacob Silverman said, "Security Compass Advisory's innovative technologies, entrepreneurial spirit and focus on excellence are a powerful complement to Kroll's mission of delivering risk, governance and financial solutions worldwide. Our investments in technology combined with deep expertise are critical to solving the growing complexity of our clients' business challenges."

With the acquisition of Security Compass Advisory, Kroll's Cyber Risk team now includes over 500 professionals worldwide. Learn more about Kroll's Cyber Risk capabilities.

