Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc ("Fortune"), a wholly-owned subsidiary Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC PINK: HTSC), is pleased to announce that it is gearing up for the winter exploration program on its 100% owned Gowan Property that is located in the prolific Timmins Mining Camp in Northeast Ontario, Canada. This area lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and platinum-group metals.

The initial phase of exploration program will consist of 10,000m of line cutting and induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey covering the eastern portion of the 102 mining cells (5,100-hectare) Gowan Property. Fortune has acquired the services of Exsics Exploration Limited to carry out the line cutting and IP geophysical field programs. Fortune has filed and is awaiting approval of its mineral exploration plan / permit from the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern development and Mines (MENDM) to undertake various surface exploration activities in the property including line cutting, ground geophysical and geological surveys and diamond drilling.

The planned surface exploration work program will focus on priority areas at the eastern portion of the Gowan Property. This area was previously identified as a geophysical target characterized by coincident magnetics, low resistivity, and serpentinite alteration based on interpretation by Sharp Geophysical. Moreover, the northern section of the IP line grid sits on a large electromagnetic (EM) zone with overlapping IP chargeability anomaly that is open to the south towards the Fortune Nickel Gowan Property. The high-grade historical RC hole FH-68 which intersected basal till with 3.5% Ni and 1.52% Cu also lies a few hundred meters east of the IP Line. Upon completion of the line-cutting and IP line surveys, Fortune anticipates drilling up to 10 diamond drill holes in the area to test the priority targets.

According to Paul Riss, Fortune's President, "We are delighted to move ahead with our planned exploration programs at our highly prospective Gowan Project. The company believes its projects have substantial nickel, gold, and copper potential, and we have attached a bedrock geology map of our Gowan property to highlight the geological setting and mineral potential of the property. Although we acquired these mining claims to help the environment with battery metals for electric vehicles, we are pleased to see indications of gold and base metals on our property. The light pink colored areas on the attached geology map are alkaline porphyry intrusions, which are salient features in finding deposits of gold as well as copper."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp. and Fortune

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company with three operating entities. Its subsidiary Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific nickel and gold jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired the Gowan project located 23 km NE of Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

The subsidiary ICF Industries Inc. owns a diversified basket of minority positions in publicly traded equities. It receives these equity positions in exchange for marketing and financial reporting services.

The Transcendence Age Corp. subsidiary works with affiliate KRTL Biotech. A doctor at KRTL Biotech has MFDS approval to study psilocybin in South Korea with its team of doctors, chemists, and researchers. They believe they can work with us to give people new ways to heal.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.





Gowan Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7642/107674_hereto2.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107674