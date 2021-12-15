DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BP p.l.c. announces that on 16 December 2021 it will issue and allot 35,000,010 ordinary shares in connection with distributions to participants in certain of its employee share schemes. The issuance of the new ordinary shares is subject to an application for the admission of those shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will occur on 16 December 2021.



The number of ordinary shares in issue after this admission will be 20,814,167,042 of which 1,090,875,956 are held as treasury shares leaving a balance of 19,723,291,086 ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.25 per share, each with one vote and 12,706,252 preference shares par value £1 per share with two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held and the total number of voting rights in BP p.l.c. will be 19,728,373,586.



These new ordinary shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of US$0.25 each in BP p.l.c., including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.

