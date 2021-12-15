Annual Results 2021: March 9, 2022 (after market close)

Investor Day: March 10, 2022

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), today announced its calendar for the communication of the Annual Results of 2021 and the presentation of the New Strategic Plan:

Annual Results 2021 will be published on March 9, 2022(after market close).

- Investors will be invited to an Investor Day on March 10, 2022 from 9:30 to 12:00.

During this Investor Day, Amedeo D'Angelo, President and CEO, Jean-François Labadie, Group CFO and Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer, will present Verimatrix new strategic plan, the recent evolutions of the company and its perspectives for 2024.

Further information regarding this event will be communicated later to the market.

