DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: DONTNOD UNVEILS ITS NEW NARRATIVE GAME IN CO-PRODUCTION WITH PORTAPLAY RELEASE IN 2022 ON NINTENDO SWITCH AND PC

Paris, December 15, 2021 - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, is very proud to present Gerda: A Flame in Winter. Unveiled tonight during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, this brand-new narrative game is developed by Danish studio PortaPlay as a co-production for which DONTNOD holds the majority of the rights.

As the first third-party game to be published by DONTNOD, this new collaboration contributes to the value-creation potential of the studio-publisher, which integrates an additional Intellectual Property to its assets and strengthen its games line-up beyond its internal production capacities.

DONTNOD and PortaPlay are thrilled to unveil the announcement teaser for Gerda: A Flame in Winter, which can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/BLqqysDBUHo

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DONTNOD, said: "We are thrilled to be taking part in the Nintendo - Indie World event to present Gerda: A Flame in Winter, DONTNOD's first published game from a third-party studio. We are delighted to be working with PortaPlay which has found the perfect balance of moving narrative adventure and RPG features. Both genres are very popular and at the heart of DONTNOD's knowhow."

Due for release in 2022, Gerda: A Flame in Winter is an intimate narrative RPG-lite experience set during World War 2 and the German occupation of Denmark. In this poignant story-driven game inspired by real life events, players will walk the path of Gerda, a nurse whose life is turned upside down overnight. Armed only with her wits and knowledge of her community, Gerda must try to save her loved ones while staying true to herself. A tale told not on the front line, but in the intimate setting of the small Danish village she grew up in.

Choices are made through a mix of exploration, dialog, and resource and relationship management. Gerda's personality traits are her skills, and her connection with others will also determine how the story unfolds. Every dilemma is challenging and every decision critical in times of turmoil and war, and this game poses the question: how far would you go to protect your loved ones?

Gerda: A Flame in Winter will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC and will be released in 2022.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

DONTNOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DONTNOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, starting with Twin Mirror, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

About PortaPlay

PortaPlay is an indie developer that creates games with meaning. The studio has made games for 12 years+ from Copenhagen, by an experienced team of about ten people, with past experience from indie titles, serious games and AAA+ titles. PortaPlay develops games about war and conflicts, told from the perspectives of the men and women enduring them, featuring challenging gameplay and storytelling grounded in reality. Experiences that immerse you in the characters and their stories, challenge you with tough decisions and serves it all with a high level of accessibility.

