Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument? (ii) each type of transaction? (iii) each date? and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 Sale of shares as described in the Offer Document b) Nature of the transaction published in connection with the Offer from Rothermere Continuation Limited c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 10.26 505,430 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

