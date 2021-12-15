Website analytics platform Similarweb has published a ranking of the world's most visited classified ads sites in November 2021. Avito took the #1 spot, displacing U.S.-based Craigslist from the leading position for the first time.

Avito, the leading online classifieds ads platform in Russia, has overtaken U.S.-based Craigslist as the world's most visited classified ads website based on November 2021 performance, according to website analytics platform Similarweb. Craigslist is one of the world's oldest classified ads sites and has held the top spot on the Similarweb ranking for many years.

The total number of visits to Avito reached 279.6 million in November, according to Similarweb. During the month, users spent an average of nearly 12 minutes on the platform per visit and viewed more than 11 pages of ads. Pages per visit is a popular engagement metric that is calculated by dividing the total number of website views by the total number of visitors, Similarweb notes.

Avito also emerged as the global leader by total number of publications, with more than 86 million active advertisements currently on the site. Among the companies on the list, Craigslist alone does not disclose the total number of ads published on its platform.

Avito additionally took 14th place in Similarweb's ranking of global e-commerce and shopping websites, and was named first among Russian online marketplaces, having displayed the best behavioral metrics (by bounce rate and visit duration) among Russian services.

In October, the Avito mobile app took first place in Russia across multiple rankings of domestic shopping apps by the analytical service App Annie. The Avito mobile app was named the leader by number of active users, total number of sessions, time spent by users on the app, as well as total number of downloads since the app's launch.

Vladimir Pravdivy, CEO of Avito, commented:

"Avito is a unique phenomenon in Russia: it has become a household name, like Google worldwide. Avito has also become a lifestyle for many Russians, and there is even a new profession born from activity on our platform, called an avitolog. This has all become possible because Avito is the country's largest and most secure platform for meeting a wide range of everyday needs, from buying and selling goods and cars to finding a job and services, renting a home, and much more.

"Avito has not only become a go-to destination for every Russian, but a key platform for the development of small and medium businesses, as well as larger enterprises. Our focus on delivering value for our customers, as well as our constant innovation, have enabled us to become number one in Russia and now, in the world. But we're not stopping there, and we'll continue to move forward and develop new models to drive our leadership in Russia and globally."

About Avito

Avito is the leading classified ads service in Russia, with nearly 50 million monthly users and more than 86 million active advertisements posted on its platform. Founded in 2007, Avito has developed into a large and unique online service with a wealth of untapped opportunity. It is recognized as a household name around the country for offering safe and convenient transactions for private individuals, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Users can find and sell a wide range of products, in addition to listing jobs, services, real estate and more. And by giving a second life to used objects, Avito users help the environment: the company estimates that in 2020, goods exchanged on the platform saved approximately 18 million tons in greenhouse gas emissions, or enough material to create 23 new landfills. Avito is an integrated service, offering delivery through its Avito Delivery (Dostavka) that enables users to make purchases across all of Russia. Avito was ranked as the most visited classified ads website in the world in November 2021 by website analytics platform Similarweb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005951/en/

Contacts:

Uliana Smolskaya

PR Director

Phone: +7 964 500 75 19

E-mail: uasmolskaya@avito.ru