The Europe fencing market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027

The European fencing market is mainly driven by installations in new nonresidential buildings or by renovation or replacement of existing structures. Fencing is used in all residential, non-residential, and other commercial sectors, including retail, hospitality, recreational facilities, institutions such as hospitals and educational institutes, government facilities, workspaces, and offices. In countries such as Germany, France, the UK, and the Nordics, it is becoming common practice to implement high-security fencing in all commercial buildings.

Europe was the second-largest market for fencing in 2020. The market in the country is propelled mainly by the growth of installations in new industrial buildings as well as higher demand from renovations and retrofit activities. Also, the demand from retrofit and renovation in the European region accounts for a significant share in the market growth. The European construction industry is projected to witness dynamic growth until 2021.

The fencing market is segmented based on the material, distribution, and end-use. Based on material, the market is sub-segmented into concrete, metal, plastic, and wood. Based on distribution, the market is categorized into offline and online. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into agricultural, energy and power, government, military and defense, mining, petroleum and chemicals, residential, and warehouse.

The agricultural segment is expected to be one of the major revenue contributors during the forecast period. With a rising demand for food and energy, efficient and long-term animal control is vital. For food, animals are drawn to agricultural areas, but this leads to inconveniences for both farmers and animals. Therefore, increasing agricultural practices across the globe drive the demand for fencing in agricultural fields.

Country-wise, the market is analyzed based on the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. In 2020, UK is expected to account for the largest market share in the Europe fencing market, and it is also expected to grow at one of the fastest rates over the forecast period.

The growth in the construction of new buildings and an increase in renovation activities will bode well for the overall fencing in the UK, thus increasing the demand for new and innovative fencing. Moreover, with respect to fencing, the demand for wood is expected to grow in the country as compared to previous years, whereas plastic will lead the country as the most preferred material for fencing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Europe Fencing Market by Material

5.1.1. Concrete

5.1.2. Metal

5.1.3. Plastic

5.1.4. Wood

5.2. Europe Fencing Market by Distribution

5.2.1. Offline

5.2.2. Online

5.3. Europe Fencing Market by End-use

5.3.1. Agricultural

5.3.2. Energy and Power

5.3.3. Government

5.3.4. Military and Defense

5.3.5. Mining

5.3.6. Petroleum and Chemicals

5.3.7. Residential

5.3.8. Warehouse

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. UK

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Italy

6.5. Spain

6.6. Rest of Europe

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Associated Materials, LLC

7.2. Betafence

7.3. Cascade Fence Deck, LLC

7.4. CERTAINTEED (Saint Gobain Company)

7.5. CLD FENCING

7.6. GSM

7.7. Jacksons Fencing

7.8. N.V. Bekaert S.A.

7.9. Quickfence

7.10. Siddall Hilton Products Ltd.

