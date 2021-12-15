Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC
WKN: A2JH92 ISIN: US05360L2051 Ticker-Symbol: 49Y 
Tradegate
13.12.21
20:22 Uhr
0,905 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
15.12.2021 | 20:20
191 Leser
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ATXI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $2 Million Public Offering of Common Stock for Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI).

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop IV tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, for patients suffering from acute pain in the U.S. Avenue is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677906/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-2-Million-Public-Offering-of-Common-Stock-for-Avenue-Therapeutics-NASDAQ-ATXI

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
