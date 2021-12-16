Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") announces that the Company cancels the non-brokered private placement at $0.60 per common share announced on November 16, 2021.

Concurrently the Company proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.42 per Share for gross proceeds of $2 million dollars (the "Private Placement"). The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general and administrative expenses and for the development of the Company's Birtle, Manitoba and other projects. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About Skychain Technologies Inc.

Skychain Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver based company providing Blockchain Infrastructure services and power solutions. To learn more, visit www.skychaintechnologies.com.

