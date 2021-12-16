Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Notox Technologies Corp. (OTC: NTOX) ("Notox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Ximedica, a Veranex company, to complete the design of the Notox apparatus in anticipation of seeking USFDA approval for the product. Through an agreement with Ximedica, Notox will gain direct access to Ximedica's team consisting of more than 1,000 experts in end-to-end medical device development, including but not limited to product design, usability, engineering and manufacturing solutions.

Pursuant to the agreement, which is dated as of December 8, 2021, Notox and Ximedica will work towards expediting the completion of the Notox apparatus design, with the aim of permitting Notox to file for USFDA 510(k) approval shortly thereafter. The agreement provides that Ximedica will bill Notox for each phase of development completed by Ximedica on a "cost-plus" basis, with the exact amounts to be determined by the parties in consultation with one another.

Since May 2021, Notox has been working with RQM+, a global consulting agency with U.S. headquarters, on the Company's regulatory strategy and filing needs. RQM+ originally recommended Ximedica to the Company as a potential partner.

"We are thankful that the team at RQM+ was able to introduce us to Ximedica, a leader in the medical device development field," commented Zoran Konevic, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "After identifying Ximedica as the ideal service provider, we were able to negotiate an equitable arrangement and we are now eager to commence the final design and FDA approval process before initiating the commercialization of the Notox technology. Together with our partners at the Cleveland Clinic Institute, we recognize the importance of this phase and are prepared to perform any tasks required to carry it to completion."

"Teaming up with RQM+ and Ximedica and having access to the innovations of the Cleveland Clinic, as needed, will enable us to utilize best-in-class knowledge and ultimately achieve our goals."

In addition, Notox is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Konevic as its Chairman and created a new Medical Advisory Board with the goal of attracting some of the best minds in the world of bioscience, dermatology and minimally invasive aesthetics. The Company is currently involved in negotiations with several prominent medical professionals to join the Board, and once the particulars of the appointments have been finalized, will disclose the material details in a separate news release.

About Notox Technologies Corp.

Notox Technologies Corp. (OTC: NTOX) is in the business of developing and commercializing innovative technologies primarily through its wholly owned Nevada subsidiary Notox Bioscience Inc. The Company is seeking to build its distribution capabilities for medical and aesthetic products around the world, and to market a credible, non-toxic alternative to Botox and subsequently develop other features of its Notox technology such as drug-free pain management, body countering, skin tightening and anti-perspiration.

About Ximedica, a Veranex Company

Veranex is the only truly comprehensive, global, tech-enabled service provider dedicated to the medical technology industry. Offering expert guidance from concept through to commercialization and across the development continuum, Veranex enables accelerated speed to market, controlled development costs, development risk mitigation, and accelerated market viability assessment. At every stage, Veranex customers realize efficiencies in cost and time while its integrated and comprehensive solutions unify the entire development process. For more information, visit VeranexSolutions.com.

