GAM Holding AG: Ad hoc announcement - GAM International Management Limited reaches settlement with the FCA

16 December 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 listing rules:



GAM International Management Limited reaches settlement with the FCA

GAM Holding AG's UK subsidiary, GAM International Management Limited (GIML), has reached a settlement with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA opened the investigation into GIML following the suspension of an investment director on 31st July 2018. This settlement concerns the operation of GIML's conflicts of interest framework between November 2014 and October 2017 and conflicts of interest arising out of three specific investments made by the Absolute Return Bond Fund (ARBF) team between October 2016 and March 2018. GIML has fully cooperated with the FCA's investigation, and this brings their investigation into GIML to a close. There are no other regulatory investigations into GAM.

GIML is paying a financial penalty of GBP 9.1 million.

The GAM Group's cash, and capital position remains robust. As at the 30 June 2021 the GAM Group's cash position stood at CHF 250 million and tangible equity at CHF 196 million, which is well in excess of its regulatory capital requirements.

Peter Sanderson CEO said: "We fully accept the findings of the FCA and acknowledge the conflicts of interest shortcomings which occurred at the firm between late 2014 and early 2018."

"Since then we have significantly strengthened our senior management team, governance, control frameworks, policies and training to ensure that all lessons learned from that period are fully embedded into our firm and culture."

"Our priority has always been, and remains, protecting the best interests of our clients. I am pleased that, after the ARBF funds were put into liquidation in 2018, we were able to return on average, more than 100% of their value to our clients. With all regulatory matters now concluded, we are looking forward and are focused on our strategy of bringing GAM back to growth."

Upcoming events:

17 February 2022 Full-year results 2021

1 Including CHF 20.5m of equity funds in liquidation (GAM Star (Lux) European Momentum).

2 Including CHF 257.0m of absolute return funds in liquidation (GAM Star (Lux) European Alpha, GAM Absolute Return Equity Europe, GAM Star (Lux) Convertible Alpha, GAM Star (Lux) Global Alpha).

