BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, announces today the signature of a new agreement with H&T Presspart (a division of the German-based Heitkamp Thumann Group), whereby H&T Presspart is licenced to sell and promote BIOCORP's InspairTM smart add-on device for metered-dose inhalers.

The partnership covers the integration and commercialization of InspairTM, a smart sensor designed by BIOCORP that transforms inhalers into connected devices to help patients suffering from asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the delivery of their treatment.

This partnership will allow BIOCORP to integrate its connected solution with the most popular inhalers on the market, while leveraging its partner's extensive sales network to distribute InspairTM. With this solution, H&T Presspart, the market leader in respiratory drug delivery devices (1,2 billion devices and cans produced each year, 85% of market share), will be able to expand its product portfolio in the field of digital healthcare solutions beyond its existing embedded eMDITM platform with an add-on device that will improve patient adherence and will help patients to manage their conditions more effectively.

Christian Kraetzig, President of H&T Presspart commented: "This strategic partnership underlines our commitment to forging alliances that accelerate the development, global scale-up and commercialisation of novel drug delivery solutions for patients".

Eric Dessertenne, CEO of BIOCORP added: "We are very proud to entrust the distribution of InspairTM to H&T Presspart, one of the world leaders in the respiratory disease market. This new major agreement further positions BIOCORP as a provider of connected health solutions. After our success with MallyaTM, BIOCORP now has a second solution with very high potential both in terms of business and the number of possible applications with InspairTM

InspairTM provides an innovative and effective response to the needs of these two diseases: it directly affects compliance with treatment and strengthens the link between the patient and the medical staff by providing real-time therapeutic monitoring. This smart sensor converts any pressurized metered dose inhaler into a connected device. InspairTM records daily inhalation data, monitors proper aerosol preparation (which must be shaken before use), assesses inhalation timing (hand-to-mouth coordination) and provides useful insights into the various stages of inhalation.

ABOUT H&T PRESSPART

H&T Presspart is a market leader in the design and manufacture of respiratory drug delivery systems, with 50 years' experience and a worldwide reputation for competence, quality and innovation in the pharmaceutical market. H&T Presspart's New Product Development Center (NPDC) Inhalation Product Technology Centre (IPTC) support new product developments and strategic initiatives with our customers. Founded in 1970 and acquired by the Heitkamp Thumann group in 2002, H&T Presspart has 4 European manufacturing sites with additional sales offices in China, India, the U.S.A. and Uruguay. For more information, please visit www.presspart.com.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 70 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

