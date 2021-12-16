PDX Coin Starts Trading on P2PB2Bio Dec. 17; Adding VinDAX as Second Exchange in January

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / PDX Coin, a global utility-based cryptocurrency that includes a crypto-to-fiat payments app run by veteran finance executives, announced it will add Vietnam-based VinDAX as a second crypto asset exchange in January after PDX Coin's listing and trading debut on the P2PB2B.io exchange tomorrow, Dec. 17. With tokens available on P2PB2B and VinDAX exchanges in a span of about 30 days, PDX Coin will be on a fast trajectory to get its coins out to millions of potential contributors quickly.

PDX is developing a new global digital banking and payments platform for the crypto-economy that will offer widespread retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability, worldwide, for both mobile and desktop applications. The platform is also an ideal ramp for metaverse payments, with the UX being developed to better enable transactions in the metaverse.

"We have seen high interest in new payment systems that completely sidestep today's slower legacy card-based payments architecture, so being able to list with a second exchange is ideal and will help us move into high gear," said Shane Rodgers, CEO, PDX Coin. "Metaverse payments is an area where we see a hot and obvious market."

The upcoming PDX high-speed instant payment platform, based on an enhanced blockchain protocol and bank-friendly processing architecture, aims to provide merchants and consumers with a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that hits users with high fees, long float times and fraud risk.

The PDX payment app framework will allow most major cryptocurrencies to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world; accelerating the opening of the crypto economy to institutions, merchants, and other ecosystem partners worldwide. PDX is targeting at least 250 million downloads globally by the end of the decade as crypto mass adoption continues to grow.

About PDX Coin

PDX Coin is a global payments and digital banking platform that is being built as an on-ramp to enable hundreds of millions of retail users, institutions, merchants and vendors and other ecosystem partners worldwide to fully participate in the crypto economy freely and easily with instant conversions and low fees. The upcoming payments app and banking services will enable all major cryptos to become instantly liquid and spendable in tens of millions of locations around the world. PDX is also developing products and services across the DeFi and NFT spaces with plans to introduce by early 2024 a linked platform to trade tokenized shares of most publicly held companies globally, 24/7, taking into account the required completion of regulatory compliance processes.

